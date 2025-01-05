Taco time: Dowler's second-half surge key for Montana State, with injured twin inspiring

FRISCO, Texas — On January 8, 2022, Taco and Caden Dowler were sitting in the stands in Toyota Stadium, watching Montana State lose the FCS National Championship game to North Dakota State. They were just MSU commits at the time.

"It was kind of our senior trip at the time," Taco Dowler said. "I remember it was rainy. It was during Tommy (Mellott's) crazy run. Being able to support him, it was surreal."

Now the Dowlers are on the MSU team, and Taco will be relied upon in Monday's title game against North Dakota State as one of the Bobcats' quick-strike offensive weapons. Caden however, will still be watching from the sideline this time after tearing his ACL earlier this year.

But he’ll still be on Taco’s mind, like he always is.

"He's everything to me," Taco said of his twin brother. "Growing up, it's been him and I through everything. He’s my best friend."

ALEC BOFINGER / MTN Sports Taco Dowler (right) and twin brother Caden sign pictures during a Bobcat Collective event in Laurel, MT.

He has been as long as the two have been able to talk, back when Taco got his name.

“My dad said, ‘What do you want for breakfast, McLean?’ That’s my real name," Taco told MTN back in 2020. "And I said, ‘My name’s Taco.’ And Caden said, ‘My name’s burrito!’”

Only one stuck. It’s about the only thing the two haven’t shared. At MSU, they’ve mostly shared bad injury luck: both missed the majority of the 2023 season and were hoping 2024 would provide a new start.

After a slow first five games this season, Taco's breakout came on Oct. 5 against Northern Colorado: 106 yards and two touchdowns receiving to go along with 120 more punt return yards.

"Something clicked, and I started playing a lot better," he said.

MTN Sports Taco Dowler (14) celebrates a touchdown against Idaho on Oct. 12, 2024.

Since then, Taco has been on a tear. In 10 games including UNC, he’s scored 10 touchdowns and has 250 more punt return yards than anyone else in the country. It’s one of his teammate's favorite things to watch.

"Some of these are dicey catches and he’s not afraid," said offensive lineman Cole Sain.

"I couldn’t catch punts. It’s scary," added lineman Marcus Wehr. "You're looking up at the ball and you have people trying to tee off on you."

"He's super fast, super quick," Sain continued. "Overall, a phenomenal player."

But as good as the memory of that UNC game should be, it’s tainted: Caden tore his ACL that day, his second straight season ended by injury.

"Seeing him to not be able to do what he loves is the most heartbreaking thing ever," Taco said. "Playing for him, him being able to live through it is a bit is amazing to me."

Nobody has celebrated Taco’s second-half surge more than Caden, though he doesn’t let him get too high.

"He does have notes," Taco laughed. "He let’s me know what to do and how to do it. I had a drop (against South Dakota), and he said, 'You've just got to make this play,' though he didn’t say it exactly like that."

Cats fans would agree: keep saying it however you are, Caden, because it’s working.

