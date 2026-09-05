Slowing QB speed key for No. 1 Montana State against Butler in Gold Rush opener

BOZEMAN — Montana State football returns to Bozeman on Saturday for its first home game of the season, it's "Gold Rush" opener.

Offensive lineman Everett Carr knows how big of a deal the game is for the Cats.

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Slowing QB speed key for Montana State against Butler

"The energy is going to be crazy," Carr said. "I went to these games as a high schooler ... and it was like wow, this is awesome. And so now I'm able to play in it" for a second year

"We love the fans, so it's going to be super fun on Saturday," Carr said.

Carr also spoke on what he expects from the Bulldogs' defensive line.

"They're a twitchy and fast athletic front," Carr said. "I think they'll switch between odd and even and some interesting looks, but I think if we play fast, physical, and we keep our heads up and play with good eyes, I think we'll be all right."

And defensively for the Bobcats, coach Brent Vigen says the challenge will be containing Butler's quarterback Gabe Passini, who rushed for 176 yards as the Bulldogs averted disaster against NAIA Georgetown (Ky.) last week.

"That has to be task number one is how do we slow that down," Vigen said. "The percentage of rushing yards he had was very high. And he had some big long runs in there and really allowed them to take control in that game."

Vigen says trying to take away that aspect of the Bulldogs' offense has a lot to do with the Bobcats' defense, but also how the MSU offense is performing.

"(We'll need to) keep putting the pressure on their defense," Vigen said. "And certainly field position has a piece to it, so special teams come into play too."

Montana State is coming off a 54-0 win over Utah Tech, a game in which all three phases scored touchdowns, including on a blocked punt by safety Colter Petre that linebacker Xavier Ahrens ran into the end zone.

The Bobcats will look to take the momentum from their win over Utah Tech into game No. 2.

The game kicks at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday from Bobcat Stadium, and the will also be broadcast across all CBS affiliates in the state.