Shorthanded Montana State women falter on road at Idaho State

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Montana State women's basketball team, further depleted by injury, struggled Monday night in a 62-53 loss at Idaho State.

The Bobcats were already without forward Lexi Deden (knee) and post Lindsey Hein (foot), both of whom are out for the remainder of the season. Against ISU Montana State was without a third key player, Kaitlyn Limardo, who was hurt when she fell hard to the floor late in Saturday's home win over rival Montana.

MSU shot just 28.3% (17 of 60) and made just two 3-pointers against Idaho State. Madison Hall and Taylor Janssen led the Bobcats with 12 points apiece, while Natalie Picton scored 10. The Bobcats forced 21 Idaho State turnovers but the 14 points those produced weren't enough.

Idaho State' Kacey Spink led all scorers with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Tasia Jordan had 14 points for the Bengals while shooting 5 of 9 from the floor. Jordan also had 10 rebounds, and ISU won the battle of the boards 43-22.

“We were definitely flat to start,” MSU coach Tricia Binford stated in a press release. “We need to find a way to duplicate energy away from home. Idaho State was the more aggressive team and dominated the glass. We forced a lot of turnovers but need to be able to capitalize off that.”

The Bobcats are now 9-9 overall and 3-3 in the Big Sky Conference. They will host Sacramento State on Thursday at Worthington Arena, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.