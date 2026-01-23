Second-half surge helps Montana State men trounce Idaho State

BOZEMAN — Montana State's men's basketball team used a 17-6 spurt in the early portion of the second half to pull away from visiting Idaho State en route to a 74-62 Big Sky Conference victory on Thursday night inside Worthington Arena.

The Bobcats led by four at halftime, 38-34, but Idaho State quickly made the score 42-40. MSU then went on the aforementioned scoring run and was able to hold the Bengals at bay for the remainder of the game.

Defense has been a strong point for MSU this season and was again on Thursday evening. The Bobcats held Idaho State to just 41% shooting from the field and only 28% from beyond the arc. MSU also turned the ball over just six times.

MSU hit 11 3-pointers in the game, led by Jed Miller's four. Miller finished with a game-high 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting, while Patrick McMahon added 19 points and nine rebounds. Gus Etchison led Idaho State with 20 points.

With the win, Montana State improves to 12-8 overall and 6-1 in Big Sky play. Idaho State falls to 10-10 overall and 3-4 in league play.

Up next for the Bobcats is a home date with Weber State on Saturday night at 6 p.m.