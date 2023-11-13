Sean Chambers, Brendan Hall named Big Sky Conference players of the week

FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State's Sean Chambers and Brendan Hall earned Big Sky Conference player of the week honors, the league announced Monday.

Chambers, who was named the co-offensive player of the week alongside UC Davis' Lan Larison, accounted for five touchdowns in the Bobcats' 57-14 win over Eastern Washington. The senior quarterback threw just four passes, but he completed all of them for 119 yards and three touchdowns — a 2-yard pass to Clevan Thomas Jr. and 51- and 43-yard scoring strikes to Ty McCullouch. Chambers added 75 rushing yards and two more TDs. His first touchdown run was a 68 yarder, his third run of more than 60 yards this season.

Hall, MSU's 6-foot-9 punter and kicker, is the Big Sky's special teams player of the week. He helped the Bobcats dominate the field position game against Eastern Washington. He kicked off 10 times, forcing seven touchbacks and two fair catches. The one return only went to the EWU 11-yard line from deep in the end zone. Hall also had five punts in the game, averaging 51.6 yards per boot with a long of 62 yards. Four of his five punts pinned EWU inside its 20.

Winston Reid of Weber State was named the Big Sky's defensive player of the week as well as the FCS national defensive player of the week. He had 17 tackles (7 solo, 10 assisted), 1.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, two quarterback hurries and one pass breakup in the Wildcats' 31-29 upset win over Idaho. The 17 tackles are tied for the most in a single game this season by a Big Sky player.