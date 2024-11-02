Scottre Humphrey, Tommy Mellott power No. 2 Montana State past resilient Eastern Washington

CHENEY, Wash. — It wasn't the typical football game Montana State has come to expect this season.

But the second-ranked Bobcats found a way to outlast a resilient Eastern Washington squad 42-28 on Saturday at Roos Field to improve to 9-0 overall and 5-0 in Big Sky Conference play.

The game started with Montana State looking like it was well on its way to another lopsided victory. Scottre Humphrey put the Bobcats up 7-0 with a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and the Bobcats got the ball right back on the ensuing kickoff. Eastern Washington return man Michael Wortham brought the ball out of the end zone, but MSU's Max Murphy forced a fumble that Carson Williams recovered.

One play later, quarterback Tommy Mellott found a wide-open Taco Dowler for a 19-yard touchdown, and the Cats were quickly up 14-0.

But the Eagles got an answer from standout receiver Efton Chism III, who made a nice adjustment on a pass thrown by quarterback Jared Taylor to score Easter's first touchdown. Montana State led 14-7 after the first quarter.

The second quarter brought more fireworks. Adam Jones scored on a nifty run to push MSU's lead back to 21-7, but Wortham responded with a 75-yard TD run on the Eagles' next possession. It was the first time this season an FCS team scored two first-half touchdowns against the Bobcats.

The MSU offense settled things down on the next drive, chewing up 9:33 of game clock on a 16-play, 70-yard drive. Humphrey capped the possession with a 4-yard scoring run, and the Bobcats led 28-14 at the break.

Eastern Washington running back Tuna Altahir evened the score in the third quarter, though. He first caught a 3-yard touchdown from Taylor and then added an 11-yard TD run that tied the game at 28-28 with 1:26 left in the third.

But Mellott took control from there. The senior quarterback hit the Bobcats' most explosive play of the game moments later, breaking away for a 76-yard touchdown run that gave MSU a 35-28 lead going to the fourth.

And in the fourth, Mellott — after throwing his first interception of the season — hit another explosive play. Facing a crucial third down with less than four minutes to play, Mellott dropped back to pass and aired it out to receiver Ty McCullouch along the left sideline. McCullouch ran under the pass and then outran the Eastern Washington defense for a 61-yard touchdown that put the game away.

Turning point: After Mellott threw an interception, the Montana State defense forced Eastern Washington to turn the ball over on downs four plays later. On the Bobcats' next offensive possession, Mellott went deep to McCullouch, who displayed his speed in pulling away from the defense to give MSU a two-score cushion.

Stat of the game: In a game in which the defense gave up 28 points, Montana State's offense had the answers, especially on the ground. The Bobcats racked up 316 rushing yards, with Mellott (125 yards on six carries) and Humphrey (110 yards on 21 carries) both breaking the century mark.

Bobcat game balls: QB Tommy Mellott (Offense). When his team needed him most, Mellott stepped up with two big-time plays. Mellott's 76-yard touchdown run and 61-yard touchdown pass broke open a 28-28 tie game to help the Bobcats secure their ninth win of the season.

LB McCade O'Reilly (Defense). The defense struggled more than it has against an FCS team all season, but O'Reilly made his presence felt. The linebacker was in on six tackles, including four solo, had two tackles for loss and a sack.

FB Max Murphy (Special teams). Murphy made the hit that forced the fumble on Wortham's kick return in the first quarter. The immediate change of possession gave the Bobcats an instant red zone opportunity, and Mellott and Dowler capitalized for a touchdown.

What's next: Montana State (9-0 overall, 5-0 Big Sky) returns to Bozeman to host Sacramento State on Nov. 9. The Bobcats have won nine of the past 11 against the Hornets, including a 42-30 win in Sacramento last season.

Eastern Washington (2-7, 1-4), meanwhile, will look to snap its three-game losing streak at Northern Colorado next week.

