San Francisco 49ers sign former Montana State Bobcats OL Lewis Kidd

Associated Press
New Orleans Saints guard Lewis Kidd competes during training camp in Metairie, La., on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
SAN FRANCISCO — Former Montana State offensive lineman Lewis Kidd has signed with the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, the NFL club announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot-6, 311-pound Kidd began his NFL career when he signed with the New Orleans saints as an undrafted free agent in 2022. With the Saints, he appeared in 13 games, making one start.

New Orleans released Kidd last August; he was signed to the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad last September and released in December. Kidd was waived again by the Colts last week.

Kidd started 48 consecutive games at Montana State, third-most in school history, playing both guard and tackle during his career. He was a second-team All-Big Sky Conference selection in 2019 and received first-team recognition in 2021 when he helped MSU earn a trip to the FCS national championship game.

In 2021, Kidd was a consensus All-American, earning first-team honors from AFCA, Stats Perform, AP and Walter Camp.

