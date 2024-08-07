Red Lodge QB Thomas Buchanan joins Montana State Bobcats

BOZEMAN — Former Red Lodge quarterback Thomas Buchanan has joined the Montana State football team, Bobcats coach Brent Vigen said Tuesday.

Buchanan, who earned all-state honors and was selected to play in the Montana East-West Shrine Game this past June, totaled more than 2,500 yards of offense while throwing 26 touchdown passes compared to just three interceptions at Red Lodge last season. He added 10 more TDs on the ground.

Red Lodge went 8-0 during the regular season and won its first two playoff games by a combined score of 98-18 before losing to eventual champion Florence 40-26 in the semifinal round.

According to his dad Todd, Buchanan, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound freshman, committed to the Bobcats over the summer as a grayshirt, meaning Buchanan, who is enrolled at MSU, would join the team after this season. But when freshman quarterback Daveon Superales left the program, Vigen called Buchanan with an open roster spot on this year's team.

Montana State now has five QBs on its roster: starter Tommy Mellott and reserves Jordan Reed, Chance Wilson, former Florence standout Patrick Duchien, and Buchanan.

The Bobcats are currently in fall camp and will open their 2024 season at FBS New Mexico on Aug. 24.