Q2 AOW: Freshman Taylee Chirrick embodies toughness, grit of Montana State basketball team

BOZEMAN — Montana State freshman Taylee Chirrick has had an instant impact for coach Tricia Binford and the Bobcats, who are out to a 12-2 start, the best in Binford's 20-year tenure.

Chirrick, who came to MSU from Class C Roberts, brings it on both ends of the floor and currently leads the Big Sky Conference in steals at 2.6 per game, though she’s playing just 19 minutes a night.

“When she comes it does change. The pace changes. The ball advances. She creates plays. She created an incredible and a very important steal late in the game (Saturday)," Binford told MTN Sports.

"She makes plays. She comes in and this crowd gets going. I love the speed and pace she plays at. We're kind of reaping the benefit and the fruit of the time that she put into track. This kid's motor never stops. She never gets tired and she's always going to compete that hard."

“I think it helps having a supportive team," Chirrick said. "They just know that I'm going to go in and run around, be crazy and do whatever, but they totally support me doing that and they're pushing me to be the best that I can for this team."

Chirrick’s career-high 14 points last Thursday helped spark MSU to a win over Idaho. She buried four 3-pointers in a four-minute span in the second quarter and racked up four steals in the contest.

In the final minute, though, she banged her head resulting in a nasty cut above her left eye. But she found some goggles and was able to lace them up again on Saturday for a win against Eastern Washington.

“We actually had a guy at a place that sent a selfie in them, and we thought, 'Oh, those must be the ones. They're the same color as my car. Yes,'" Chirrick said.

“Just kind of let the reins out and just see what she does. You don't want to get in the way of her competing and being relentless. The kid is a competitor. I've seen her in high school chase somebody down from half court and block a transition layup," Binford said.

"She never gives up on a play and you want to go down with fighters and she's certainly that."

Chirrick has quickly become a crowd favorite behind he relentless effort, but she’s made her presence felt around the community, as well.

“This kid's a giver. She's elementary ed and I've gotten a million e-mails — I shouldn't say a million, that's probably exaggerating — I've gotten a few e-mails already about how this kid, her energy is just contagious.

"Kids love her when she's in the classrooms and doing community service," Binford said. "This kid is out everywhere and representing Montana State in every way possible. She's just a great student and a great kid."

And a great representation of homegrown talent.

