MELSTONE — Montana State is marching into the FCS national championship game for the second consecutuve season, and this time the Bobcats are heavily favored.

"When we graduated all those seniors last year, there was a lot of doubt within players, coaches," Grebe told MTN Sports. "Yeah, we lost a lot of players and coaches, but we've got who we've got and we've got who we need."

Q2 AOW: Bryce Grebe, Montana State looking to complete full-circle journey

Grebe is part of a defense that has been the backbone of the Bobcats all season. That defense helped pour it on Montana 48-23 in the semifinals, which included Grebe's interception return for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

"It happened so fast and it was kind of like a blur. I remember my teammates coming and jumping on me and hitting me," Grebe said. "I couldn't breathe. I was so out of breath I almost dropped to my knees. To be able to basically stick the dagger in right there, that was such a good feeling."

As MSU turns its attention to Illinois State in Nashville, they have a chance to come full circle after last season's finish against North Dakota State.

"I remember walking off that field being like, 'This is terrible. I never want that to happen again,'" Grebe said. "I think it just proves how much love we have for one another.

"Nobody wants to let their team down. Nobody wants to let their coaches down. When you're playing for the guy next to you rather than playing for yourself — that shows it right there. You're playing a whole different game."

Grebe and Montana State will head to Nashville next week in preparation for the Jan. 5 game.