BILLINGS — Time has certainly flown by for Montana State’s Brooke Fatupaito.

The former Billings Skyview state basketball champion enters her final season with the Bobcats this year, and in doing so is beginning the next chapter of life as she’ll student teach Hawthorne Elementary in the fall.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Q2 AOW: Brooke Fatupaito entering student teaching, senior season at Montana State

“In the beginning being a freshman and working with kids in these camps, I thought that might be something I would be really interested in, especially going from a business major to education. It felt a lot more comfortable," Fatupaito said.

"This next semester I'll be going from 8-3, then practice from 4-6. It's quite a commitment, but it's what I want to do with the rest of my life. I'm just glad I can have a scholarship that pays for it."

Speaking of those camps, Fatupaito and several of her MSU teammates were recently in Laurel hosting a day camp where they saw quite a few familiar faces.

“Just being able to come to these communities that give so much to us — these guys come to all of our games and we hear them in the crowd," Fatupaito said. " We know we have a lot of support from this side of the state, so be able to come here and give back to them what they give to us is amazing."

Coming up, Fatupaito celebrate another milestone – her one-year wedding anniversary, as her and her high school sweetheart will toast on August 2nd.

“All of my teammates were traveling that day to the wedding, so they missed the ceremony but they were there for the fun part — the reception. It was super fun," Fatupaito said. "Then we went to the Bahamas for our honeymoon and it was amazing."

It seems like yesterday she was hoisting that state championship trophy inside the Metra, and now Brooke will lace them up for one last season.