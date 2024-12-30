Press conference: North Dakota State coach Tim Polasek, players meet with media

North Dakota State is set to play Montana State for the FCS national championship on Jan. 6.

The Bison are making their third title-game appearance in the past four years, which includes a 38-10 win over the Bobcats in the 2021 game. NDSU has won nine national championships, its first coming in 2011.

This year's NDSU squad is 13-2 and reached the championship game by defeating rival South Dakota State 28-21 in the semifinal round. Quarterback Cam Miller is a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which recognizes the best offensive player in the FCS.

North Dakota State coach Tim Polasek, defensive tackle Eli Mostaert and Miller met with the media on Monday. Watch their complete news conferences in the video above.

