Press conference: Montana State coach Brent Vigen, players talk FCS national championship

Montana State is back in the FCS national championship game after making a surprise run in 2021.

This year's title-game appearance is no surprise, as the Bobcats have rolled to a 15-0 record and the top seed in the FCS playoffs. Quarterback Tommy Mellott is a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which annually honors the best offensive player in the FCS.

Montana State will meet nemesis North Dakota State in the championship on Jan. 6 in Frisco, Texas. The Bobcats lost 38-10 to NDSU to conclude the 2021 season and are seeking their first national title since 1984.

MSU coach Brent Vigen, defensive back Rylan Ortt and Mellott met with the media on Monday to talk about the championship game. Watch their complete news conferences in the video above.

