Photos: No. 2-seeded Montana State survives playoff matchup with Yale

Photos from Montana State's win over Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.

The Montana State rodeo team leads the Bobcat football team onto the field in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Montana State rodeo team leads the Bobcat football team onto the field in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Montana State rodeo team leads the Bobcat football team onto the field in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's JT Reed (55) carries the American flag onto field in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Kenneth Eiden IV (11) carries the Montana state flag onto the field in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's JT Reed (55) waves the American flag in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's JT Reed during the Bobcats' runout onto the field in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State fans cheer during the Bobcats' game against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Colby Frokjer kicks off against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Hunter Parsons (45) lined up against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
A Montana State cheerleader cheers during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Bryant Meredith (6) celebrates after making a tackle against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Justin Lamson throws a pass against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Caden Dowler motions to his teammates while playing Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Caden Dowler catches an interception against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Caden Dowler (5) returns an interception against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Caden Dowler (5) celebrates after making an interception against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Justin Lamson looks to pass against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Cedric Jefferson against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Adam Jones (23) looks for running room against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Justin Lamson (8) carries the ball against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Chris Long (1) and Dane Steel celebrate a touchdown against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Tayden Gray (7) goes in for a tackle against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Cole Taylor (34) awaits the snap against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Justin Lamson (8) throws a pass against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Justin Lamson (8) carries the ball against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Adam Jones (23) carries the ball against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Cole Taylor (34) stiff-arms a Yale defender after making an interception in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Colter Petre (24) and Cole Taylor celebrate after Taylor caught an interception against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Julius Davis (32) is tackled against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Adam Jones (23) carries the ball against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Julius Davis (32) carries the ball against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Julius Davis (32) carries the ball against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Taco Dowler (14) carries the ball against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Taco Dowler (14) carries the ball against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Julius Davis (32) celebrates a touchdown against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State fans cheer during the Bobcats' game against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State fans cheer during the Bobcats' game against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Yale's Josh Pitsenberger (7) carries the ball against Montana State in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Yale's Dante Reno (2) throws a pass against Montana State in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Yale's Nico Brown (23) catches a touchdown pass against Montana State in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Adam Jones (23) carries the ball against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State coach Brent Vigen during the Bobcats' game against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Adam Jones (23) carries the ball against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Adam Jones (23) carries the ball against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Rocky Lencioni celebrates a touchdown against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State fans celebrate a touchdown against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State fans celebrate a touchdown against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Dominic Solano (58) rushes the passers against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Alec Eckert (97) gets a sack against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Alec Eckert (97) and Hunter Parsons celebrate a sack against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
