Photos: No. 2-seeded Montana State survives playoff matchup with Yale

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

The Montana State rodeo team leads the Bobcat football team onto the field in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The Montana State rodeo team leads the Bobcat football team onto the field in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The Montana State rodeo team leads the Bobcat football team onto the field in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's JT Reed (55) carries the American flag onto field in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Kenneth Eiden IV (11) carries the Montana state flag onto the field in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's JT Reed (55) waves the American flag in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's JT Reed during the Bobcats' runout onto the field in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State fans cheer during the Bobcats' game against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Colby Frokjer kicks off against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Hunter Parsons (45) lined up against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

A Montana State cheerleader cheers during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Bryant Meredith (6) celebrates after making a tackle against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Justin Lamson throws a pass against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Caden Dowler motions to his teammates while playing Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Caden Dowler catches an interception against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Caden Dowler (5) returns an interception against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Caden Dowler (5) celebrates after making an interception against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Justin Lamson looks to pass against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Cedric Jefferson against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Adam Jones (23) looks for running room against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Justin Lamson (8) carries the ball against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Chris Long (1) and Dane Steel celebrate a touchdown against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Tayden Gray (7) goes in for a tackle against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Cole Taylor (34) awaits the snap against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Justin Lamson (8) throws a pass against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Justin Lamson (8) carries the ball against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Adam Jones (23) carries the ball against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Cole Taylor (34) stiff-arms a Yale defender after making an interception in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Colter Petre (24) and Cole Taylor celebrate after Taylor caught an interception against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Julius Davis (32) is tackled against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Adam Jones (23) carries the ball against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Julius Davis (32) carries the ball against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Julius Davis (32) carries the ball against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Taco Dowler (14) carries the ball against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Taco Dowler (14) carries the ball against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Julius Davis (32) celebrates a touchdown against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State fans cheer during the Bobcats' game against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State fans cheer during the Bobcats' game against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Yale's Josh Pitsenberger (7) carries the ball against Montana State in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Yale's Dante Reno (2) throws a pass against Montana State in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Yale's Nico Brown (23) catches a touchdown pass against Montana State in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Adam Jones (23) carries the ball against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State coach Brent Vigen during the Bobcats' game against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Adam Jones (23) carries the ball against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Adam Jones (23) carries the ball against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Rocky Lencioni celebrates a touchdown against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State fans celebrate a touchdown against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State fans celebrate a touchdown against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Dominic Solano (58) rushes the passers against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Alec Eckert (97) gets a sack against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Alec Eckert (97) and Hunter Parsons celebrate a sack against Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next