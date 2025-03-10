Watch Now
CollegeMontana State Bobcats

Photos: Montana State shoots past Idaho State, into Big Sky semifinals

Photos from Montana State's win over Idaho State in the quarterfinal round of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament.

Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball Montana State guard Bryce Zephir drives to the basket against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball Montana State guard Bryce Zephir reacts after a dunk against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball Montana State guard Bryce Zephir reacts after a dunk against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball Montana State guard Patrick McMahon drives toward the basket against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball Montana State guard Bryce Zephir drives to the basket against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball Montana State guard Jabe Mullins goes toward the basket against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball Montana State guard Jabe Mullins goes up for a layup against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball Montana State guard Jabe Mullins shoots a 3-pointer against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball Montana State forward Brian Goracke goes up for a shot against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball Montana State forward Brian Goracke drives to the basket against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball Montana State guard Patrick McMahon looks for a shot against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball Montana State guard Tyler Patterson shoots a 3-pointer Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball Montana State guard Jed Miller drives toward the basket against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball Montana State forward Sam Lecholat goes up for a shot against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball Montana State guard Tyler Patterson shoots a 3-pointer against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball Montana State guard Tyler Patterson looks for room against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball Montana State forward Max Agbonkpolo (7) shoots a jump shot against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball Montana State forward Max Agbonkpolo shoots a 3-pointer against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Photos: Montana State shoots past Idaho State, into Big Sky semifinals

close-gallery
  • Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball
  • Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball
  • Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball
  • Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball
  • Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball
  • Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball
  • Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball
  • Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball
  • Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball
  • Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball
  • Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball
  • Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball
  • Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball
  • Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball
  • Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball
  • Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball
  • Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball
  • Montana State vs. Idaho State men's basketball

Share

Montana State guard Bryce Zephir drives to the basket against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State guard Bryce Zephir reacts after a dunk against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State guard Bryce Zephir reacts after a dunk against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State guard Patrick McMahon drives toward the basket against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State guard Bryce Zephir drives to the basket against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State guard Jabe Mullins goes toward the basket against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State guard Jabe Mullins goes up for a layup against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State guard Jabe Mullins shoots a 3-pointer against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State forward Brian Goracke goes up for a shot against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State forward Brian Goracke drives to the basket against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State guard Patrick McMahon looks for a shot against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State guard Tyler Patterson shoots a 3-pointer Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State guard Jed Miller drives toward the basket against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State forward Sam Lecholat goes up for a shot against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State guard Tyler Patterson shoots a 3-pointer against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State guard Tyler Patterson looks for room against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State forward Max Agbonkpolo (7) shoots a jump shot against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State forward Max Agbonkpolo shoots a 3-pointer against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next