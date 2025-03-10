Photos: Montana State shoots past Idaho State, into Big Sky semifinals
Photos from Montana State's win over Idaho State in the quarterfinal round of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament.
Montana State guard Bryce Zephir drives to the basket against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Bryce Zephir reacts after a dunk against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Bryce Zephir reacts after a dunk against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Patrick McMahon drives toward the basket against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Bryce Zephir drives to the basket against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Jabe Mullins goes toward the basket against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Jabe Mullins goes up for a layup against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Jabe Mullins shoots a 3-pointer against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State forward Brian Goracke goes up for a shot against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State forward Brian Goracke drives to the basket against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Patrick McMahon looks for a shot against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Tyler Patterson shoots a 3-pointer Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Jed Miller drives toward the basket against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State forward Sam Lecholat goes up for a shot against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Tyler Patterson shoots a 3-pointer against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Tyler Patterson looks for room against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State forward Max Agbonkpolo (7) shoots a jump shot against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State forward Max Agbonkpolo shoots a 3-pointer against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports