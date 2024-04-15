Photos: Montana State Bobcats go through spring football drills
Photos from Montana State's spring football practice at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.
Montana State head coach Brent Vigen looks on as quarterback Jordan Reed goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State defensive lineman Paul Brott goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott throws a pass during spring football practices at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State quarterback Jordan Reed goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State quarterback Chance Wilson goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State quarterback Patrick Duchien goes through drills while coach Brent Vigen watches during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott looks to pass during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State quarterback Jordan Reed throws a pass during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State linebacker Danny Uluilakepa goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State defensive backs Brock Steel (27) and Andrew Powdrell (1) go through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State fullback Max Murphy goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State tight end Luke Smith goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State wide receiver Christian Anaya goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State defensive tackle Jaren Perkins goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State defensive lineman Paul Brott goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State defensive end Jake Vigen goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports