Photos: Montana State Bobcats go through spring football drills

Montana State head coach Brent Vigen looks on as quarterback Jordan Reed goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State defensive lineman Paul Brott goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott throws a pass during spring football practices at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State quarterback Jordan Reed goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State quarterback Chance Wilson goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State quarterback Patrick Duchien goes through drills while coach Brent Vigen watches during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott looks to pass during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State quarterback Jordan Reed throws a pass during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State linebacker Danny Uluilakepa goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State defensive backs Brock Steel (27) and Andrew Powdrell (1) go through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State fullback Max Murphy goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State tight end Luke Smith goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State wide receiver Christian Anaya goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State defensive tackle Jaren Perkins goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State defensive lineman Paul Brott goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State defensive end Jake Vigen goes through drills during a spring practice session at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

