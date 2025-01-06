FRISCO, Texas — Montana State's historic football season comes to a close on Monday when the Bobcats meet North Dakota State in the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium.

MTN Sports presents "Perfection and Redemption: Montana State's Road to Frisco", a special production previewing the title-game matchup, including player and coach interviews for both teams, special features, a behind-the-scenes look at Toyota Stadium and more.

Montana State is 15-0, the only undefeated team in NCAA football, and the No. 1 seed in the FCS playoffs. The Bobcats are seeking their first championship since 1984.

North Dakota State, meanwhile, is 13-2 and the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. The Bison have won nine titles since 2011.

Watch "Perfection and Redemption: Montana State's Road to Frisco" in the above video.