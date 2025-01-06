Watch Now
CollegeMontana State Bobcats

Actions

Perfection and Redemption: Montana State's Road to Frisco

Montana State's Road to Frisco
Posted

FRISCO, Texas — Montana State's historic football season comes to a close on Monday when the Bobcats meet North Dakota State in the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium.

MTN Sports presents "Perfection and Redemption: Montana State's Road to Frisco", a special production previewing the title-game matchup, including player and coach interviews for both teams, special features, a behind-the-scenes look at Toyota Stadium and more.

Montana State is 15-0, the only undefeated team in NCAA football, and the No. 1 seed in the FCS playoffs. The Bobcats are seeking their first championship since 1984.

North Dakota State, meanwhile, is 13-2 and the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. The Bison have won nine titles since 2011.

Watch "Perfection and Redemption: Montana State's Road to Frisco" in the above video.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state