BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball team celebrated Halloween with the community by hosting a carnival Wednesday night.

Bobcats guard Jeremiah Davis said he felt like the night went well.

"The kids were interactive, had great energy," Davis said. "The guys were feeding into the energy as well, and it was a great night."

Watch the video here:

No tricks, only treats: Montana State men's basketball brings Halloween fun to fans

Davis' teammate, Cavin Holden, enjoyed the carnival as well.

"I thought the best part was looking at the kids laughing, having fun," Holden said. "And the parents with them too."

Events like these help players to interact with fans in the Bozeman community in a different way, which Davis says is fun.

"It helps us have conversations with them, just small talk and get to know each and every one of the supporters that come and support us in our games," Davis said. "So I think that's a good start having events like this so we can bond more."

Holden says this is the best way to get to know the fans.

"Especially in our gym, just (building) good relationships with kids and stuff," Holden said. "And actually, there was a kid that came up to me and his name was my last name, so I think facts like that are pretty cool."

At the conclusion of the carnival, Davis showed gratitude for the Bobcat fans who spent their Wednesday night with the team.

"Hopefully we can keep having more interactions like this and bond with the kids, the fans, the parents," Davis said. "But I had a great time and I appreciate everybody for coming."

After they finish celebrating Halloween, the Bobcats will open their season on Monday on the road at Colorado State.

