No. 3 Montana State executed halftime plan in comeback win against No. 22 Weber State

BOZEMAN — Third-ranked Montana State improved to 4-1 in Big Sky Conference play after a 38-33 win over No. 22 Weber State at home on Saturday.

Bobcat head coach Brent Vigen was proud of his team and how they continued to fight.

"I certainly believe when a first half didn't necessarily go the way you planned it, there's a certain amount of credit that definitely goes to Weber," Vigen said. "I think our guys at halftime took the plan and ran with it, and clearly there was a play that would need to be made."

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No. 3 Montana State executes halftime plan in comeback win against No. 22 Weber State

That play would come on the first play of the third quarter, with defensive end Zac Crews recovering the football after Weber State's quarterback Nate Dahle fumble the ball on an unclean snap.

Crews spoke on what went into the team's defensive surge in the second half.

"I think we just came out and set the tone," Crews said. "(We were) maybe a little lackadaisical coming out in the first half, second half down 10, we knew we had to start fast and I think that's exactly what we did."

Vigen gave credit to his defensive end in setting the tone for the remainder of the game.

"(That play) maybe was that catalyst (we needed)," Vigen said. "But that's no good if we can't turn it into points, so we were able to do that."

Following Crews' recovery, quarterback Justin Lamson found wide receiver Jordan Reed in the end zone to pull the Bobcats back within three points.

Another big contributor for the offense on Saturday was running back Jared White, who finished with 125 rushing yards, including a 57-yard touchdown run.

"(With) the look they gave us before the play, I don't know if Justin heard me, but I said, 'Oh, I might crease this one,'" White said. "But we go over the same looks every week, just repetitively. And it's (about) getting vertical, getting the look we got in practice and executing."

At the conclusion of his postgame press conference, Vigen told the media he wanted to shout out the crowd.

"I mean, this is a weekly thing that the crowd is a factor," Vigen said. "In particular, the standing room only people, I mean, those are my people right there. They're here early, they get their spot, they stay right where they're at at halftime, they don't leave."

Crews echoed this sentiment.

"Our fans are unbelievable with their support and energy and we feed off of it," Crews said. "If you can't tell that, then you're probably not watching the game."

Montana State will next return home for a second week in a row to play Cal Poly in Bobcat Stadium at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.