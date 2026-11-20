BOZEMAN — Montana State football will play its last game of the regular season on Saturday facing the University of Montana for the Brawl of the Wild.

The Bobcats will be looking to take sole ownership of the Big Sky title and the Grizzlies will be fighting for a share of their own.

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen knows what's at stake.

"The rivalry, the conference title — the outright aspect there, playoff seeding," Vigen said. "We want to put ourselves in this final regular season game to have all those things in play."

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No. 2 Montana State hopes to claim sole Big Sky title in home Brawl matchup

Vigen and his team know the Grizzlies have a lot to play for in this one as well for the same reasons.

"They put together a nice little run here to position themselves like they have," Vigen said. "They're led by an extremely explosive offense (in) the trifecta of (Keali'i) Ah Yat, (Eli) Gillman and (Brooks) Davis. So they can run it, they can pass it."

The record-breaking Gillman leads the Big Sky in rushing yards with over 1,400, and adds 19 rushing touchdowns.

He'll face the No. 1 rushing defense in the league in the Bobcats, including defensive end Zac Crews.

"He's a very explosive back, very patient, he's got a good burst and is hard to tackle," Crews said of Gillman. "You just turn the film on and it speaks for itself. He's a good athlete on the field and we've got a handful this week."

Montana State safety Caden Dowler echoed that sentiment.

"Everyone knows who he is for a reason," Dowler said. "He's a good back and we're going to have to bring our best, so that's really all there is to say about that. We're going to have to be able to tackle and wrap him up."

On the other side of the ball, Vigen says the Griz defense has dialed things up in the last couple of weeks.

For the Cats, they'll look to continue elevating their run game in this one, according to offensive lineman Titan Fleischmann

"In these high-pressure games it's fun to be able to run the rock and be able to do what you want," Fleischmann said. "So that's the ultimate goal."

And while it's important to treat this game like every other one, the team knows the weight this matchup does hold.

Crews, a Missoula native and Dowler, a Billings native, have grown up with the rivalry.

"The whole state's watching. Come Saturday, you can feel it," Crews said. "You can feel it in the atmosphere, you feel in the air and we have a lot of pride to wear Montana State on our chest.

"To wear blue and gold in this matchup each and every year is unreal," Crews said. "I know everyone that's stepped foot on the field and played in this game knows that feeling. It's just a feeling like no other."

"I just got goosebumps as he was saying that," Dowler added. "It means something, and you know, you go through the whole offseason and you're being asked about that game. Everyone in the state knows who wins that game.

"So it's obviously a pretty important thing not only to these football programs, but to the entire state," Dowler said.

The game kicks off at noon on Saturday from Bobcat Stadium and will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and also available on ESPN+.

