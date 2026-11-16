BOZEMAN — Montana State improved to 10-1 overall and 7-1 in Big Sky Conference play after a 31-21 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday.

The win marked head coach Brent Vigen's 71st victory as the Bobcats' head coach, which is a new program record.

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No. 2 Montana State celebrated Brent Vigen's record-breaking win while still looking to improve

Quarterback Justin Lamson passed for 246 yards and had two rushing touchdowns in the win.

"I think during the game it felt like we had a lot that we could have been better at," Lamson said. "But obviously coming out (in) an unusual environment and winning is the most important thing.

"I'm just happy with the way we battled. But obviously I know (when) we go in on Monday we're going to have a lot of stuff to fix. So (we'll) just put our head down and try to fix those things."

On defense, linebacker Bryce Grebe led the team with seven tackles.

"We started off a little slow on this game. It's been a little bit of a problem in the last few games," Grebe said. "But the thing I'm really proud of is we continued to stop the run and play hard, rally to the ball."

And while every win matters, this one was extra special for the team with Vigen breaking the school record for wins.

That was something on Lamson's mind this weekend.

"That was kind of weighing on me a little bit going to the game, I don't know why," Lamson said. "I just really wanted this game for him. I didn't talk about it with him or anything, but I think we all felt in the room that was at stake.

"And just to get that done (was a) weight lifted off the shoulder a little bit. We just gave him the game ball in there. He's the greatest coach I've been around. He's a legend and people at Montana State are going to remember him forever."

For Vigen, the focus isn't on that record, but continuing to get better as a team.

"Ultimately to get this (I'm) grateful to all the great young men we've got a chance to work with (and) the coaches that have come through," Vigen said. "And we're not finished yet this year, but to get it I think is a mark of a pretty good run of football here."

Next up for the Bobcats is the last regular-season game against the University of Montana in the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday at noon.