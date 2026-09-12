No. 1 Montana State treating FBS Nevada as it does all others ahead of Saturday

BOZEMAN — Montana State football will look to extend its record to 3-0 on the road against an FBS opponent in Nevada on Saturday.

Nevada is led by former Montana State head coach Jeff Choate, but wide receiver Taco Dowler says the team is preparing this weekend as they do for any game.

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Montana State treating FBS team Nevada as they do all other teams ahead of Saturday's matchup

"I think that we appreciate every opportunity the same," Dowler said. "I think just the fact that it is an FBS team, there's maybe a little more oomph to it from the outsiders, but from us it's the same process. We're just going to go attack day by day and see if we can get it done on Saturday. So nothing new, same mindset for sure."

Defensive tackle Zack Black echoed Dowler's thoughts.

"The process doesn't need to change just because the opponent is an FBS opponent and up a different division from us," Black said. "We're just going to go about the week the same as we always do and try to get the best result we can."

While the process is the same, Nevada will still pose as a challenge for the Bobcats, according to coach Brent Vigen.

"Of the 12 teams we're going to have on our schedule this year, I suspect they will be as talented," Vigen said. "And then they were awfully impressive on Saturday night taking it to a good program in Western Kentucky and doing it in really impressive fashion.

"They really dang near doubled them up in the rush game, established that right from the get-go, scoring on, uh, a long touchdown right out the gate," Vigen said. "And I thought (if) you flipped that around on defense they really played with an edge. They got some really good players on the defensive side of the football."

One player to keep an eye on for the Wolf Pack is quarterback Carter Jones, who was a mobile dual threat in the pass and run game.

The game will kick off in Reno at 8:30 p.m. Mountain Time on Saturday and will be broadcast on The CW network.