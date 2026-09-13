RENO, Nev. — Montana State improved to 3-0 late Saturday night with a 20-7 win over Nevada.

The win extended the Bobcats' win streak to 17 consecutive games, continuing to build the program record.

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No. 1 Montana State still hungry for ways to improve after win over Nevada

Quarterback Justin Lamson threw for 179 yards and a touchdown pass to Dane Steel. Running back Adam Jones added the other touchdown for the Bobcats.

Defensively, Colter Petre finished with a career-high 13 tackles and forced a fumble in the fourth quarter to seal the win for MSU. The Bobcats also had three interceptions from Brian Harris, Taki Uluilakepa and Tim Thomas II, all of which were the first of their careers.

Thomas described what he was thinking during the play of his pick.

"Up to that point they were driving down the field and we just needed a momentum switch because we had zero (points allowed) on the board," Thomas said. "We wanted to keep (that) zero on the board, so I just did what I had to do to help the team out. It wasn't anything but doing my job and doing what my coaches taught me to do."

Bobcat head coach Brent Vigen said he was excited to come in and get the win in Reno.

"(We) really set the tone from the beginning with the initial drive by the offense," Vigen said. "The game by no means was perfect, but ultimately I think we continued to find a way to keep the momentum on our side."

Lamson said the offense felt all week like there was something left out there on the film.

"I think our guys accepted the challenge. They have some really good all-conference players on that defense that we knew that we were going to play hard," Lamson said. "Coach Vigen said all week we need to get challenged. They definitely did that to us (Saturday) and we've got to get better as a whole offense, and we will get better."

Vigen elaborated on what will go into that process of getting better.

"I think those are great opportunities to be in, to come down here and to have that challenge is what I think this team needed and we passed the test (Saturday)," Vigen said. "But there's no question we can get better. We're going to win as a team one way or the other.

"Offense set the tone early, defense continued to respond. Offense found a way to put some more points on the board throughout the game and you end up walking out of here with big win for our program."