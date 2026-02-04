BOZEMAN — If you can see her, you can be her.

It's a short but powerful phrase, and one Montana State guard Taylee Chirrick understands well.

Chirrick had a triple-double, including a career-high 31 points, in Saturday’s matchup against Portland State. She did so in front of a crowd celebrating girls and women in sports, and Chirrick understands how much her performance meant to the young fans in attendance.

"I love just seeing these girls that come to watch our game and take pictures after. It's super cool to just be a motivator for them," Chirrick said. "I just really love being able to be a role model for these younger girls."

WATCH THE VIDEO:

National Girls and Women in Sports Day gives Montana State players a chance to reflect on their impact

Head coach Tricia Binford also recognized how important representation can be and how her team contributes to it.

"Girls (are) able to look up to our kids as role models and look at what opportunities are out there in front of them," Binford said. "Our kids are obviously showing that you can accomplish anything if you put your mind to it."

And Chirrick remembers when she was on the other side and how players inspired her.

"Even growing up I watched older girls play, and you hear about these different players," Chirrick said. "Just knowing that there's an opportunity to do something like that, I think it's really motivating."

Not only was the next generation of girls in sports present in Worthington Arena on Saturday, but also former Bobcats.

"It was also really special to have the alumni here, too," Binford said. "I just think it's a full-circle moment. It's foundations that are being built, but it's young ones looking up to the next generation, so ... I think that's a part of your impact and responsibility in this community, and our kids do a great job of that."

National Girls and Women In Sports Day is Wednesday, Feb. 4. The annual celebration encourages girls and women to play and be active while honoring the achievements of women athletes, coaches and leaders.