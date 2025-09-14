Montana State women's golf set to host tournament in Bozeman for 1st time since 2012

BOZEMAN — For the first time in over a decade, the Montana State women's golf team is set to host a tournament on its home course.

The Yellowstone Intercollegiate will see 11 teams including the Bobcats play a 54-hole tournament at Riverside Country Club on Sept. 15 and 16. MSU hosts a tournament every season, but it's usually out of state. The last time the Bobcats hosted a tournament in Montana was the Battle of Old Works in Anaconda in 2021.

MSU will now enjoy the benefits on playing on its home course and in front of a hometown crowd for the first time since 2012.

"We go to a lot of tournaments all over and you see the scorecards obviously," said MSU head women's golf coach Brittany Basye. "But to actually get to come out, see them drive the ball, hit their second shots, to see them putt ... that's what I'm the most excited about. To see them put on a show for the people watching them."

HEAR FROM THE BOBCATS HERE:

"I'm very excited, especially out here at Riverside," said senior Lauren Greeny, who last season set the program record for lowest round score and won three tournaments. "It's a gorgeous course. It's gonna be tough, but I think having all the teams come up here and get to see our beautiful hometown, I'm really excited for it."

The 10 teams heading for Bozeman for the Yellowstone Intercollegiate are: Montana, Idaho, Idaho State, Portland State, Eastern Washington, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Gonzaga, California Baptist and California State University Northridge.

"We're gonna keep building it every year," said Basye. "But this is a great start."

The Bobcats played their first tournament of the fall season in Albuquerque, N.M., where junior Eva Heinz secured a runner-up finish. Montana State is looking to build off a memorable 2024-25 campaign that saw Greeny set records and win tournaments, Becca Tschetter notch a pair of hole-in-ones, and Maddie Montoya win the Big Sky Confernece championship.