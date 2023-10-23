Montana State's Tommy Mellott, Jon Johnson take Big Sky Conference honors

FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State's Tommy Mellott and Jon Johnson were named the Big Sky Conference offensive and defensive players of the week, respectively, the league announced Monday.

Mellott rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns and completed 9 of 14 passes for 99 yards in the No. 2 Bobcats' 42-30 win at then-No. 3 Sacramento State. Mellott's first touchdown run was an 11-yarder early in the third quarter that stretched MSU's lead to 21-7, and his second covered 11 yards early in the fourth quarter to give the Bobcats a 28-17 advantage. Mellott now has 2,045 career rushing yards, the second Bobcat signal-caller over 2,000 career rushing yards and the most among primary quarterbacks.

Johnson had eight tackles, a pass breakup and an interception returned for a touchdown. Johnson’s pick-6 came at a key time, with Sacramento State leading 7-0 in the second quarter, as the momentum swing helped jump start the Bobcats on the road.

Weber State's Kyle Thompson was named the conference's special teams player of the week after he made three field goals in the Wildcats' 31-23 loss at Eastern Washington.