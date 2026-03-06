Montana State's Taylee Chirrick named Big Sky Conference MVP as postseason honors are announced

BOISE, Idaho — With the conclusion of the 2025-26 Big Sky Conference women's basketball regular season, the league office has announced its all-conference teams and individual award winners as we head into Starch Madness.

The Big Sky all-conference teams and individual award winners are voted on by the league’s 10 head coaches. They are not allowed to vote for players on their own team.

Montana State's Taylee Chirrick headlines the awards after being named MVP and a unanimous all-conference first-team member. Chirrick heads into the postseason ranked second in the league in scoring with 17.8 points per game and ranks top-six in the conference in field goal percentage and assists.

Chirrick also defended her defensive player of the year title from a year ago, earning the award for the second consecutive season. The sophomore averaged 4.3 steals per game, over a full steal more than anyone else in the league. Her 124 total steals on the year tied the Big Sky single-season steal record and currently rank second in the nation.

Regular-season champion Idaho claimed three individual awards, led by second-year head coach and Big Sky boach of the year Arthur Moreira. Moreira led the Vandals to their first regular-season crown since the 2018-19 season. Idaho is riding a 15-game win streak heading into Starch Madness. The Vandals have not lost a game since Jan. 10.

Idaho’s success this season was led by newcomer of the year Kyra Gardner and top reserve Debora dos Santos. Gardner and dos Santos are two of five Vandals averaging more than 10 ppg. The duo also got it done on the defensive end as two of the top rebounders in the league, both averaging more than seven rebounds per game.

Northern Arizona’s Naomi White collects freshman of the year honors after a stellar rookie campaign. White leads the league in scoring, dropping 20.7 ppg, the highest mark by a freshman in the nation. White opened her collegiate career with six consecutive 20-plus-point games and 17 on the season. She tallied a career-high 37 points against Weber State.

The third annual all-defensive team has also been announced, headlined by Chirrick. Kacey Spink, Ana Pinheiro, Benthe Versteeg and Tatum West have also tabbed as all-defensive team members.

The full list of all-conference players and individual award winners can be found below.

Big Sky Women’s Basketball 2025-26 Individual Award Winners

Most Valuable Player – Taylee Chirrick, Montana State

Newcomer of the Year – Kyra Gardner, Idaho*

Defensive Player of the Year – Taylee Chirrick, Montana State

Top Reserve – Debora dos Santos, Idaho

Freshman of the Year – Naomi White, Northern Arizona

Coach of the Year – Arthur Moreira, Idaho*

*Unanimous Selection

2025-26 Big Sky Women’s Basketball All-Conference First Team

Taylee Chirrick, Montana State*

Naomi White, Northern Arizona

Kyra Gardner, Idaho

Hope Hassmann, Idaho

Addison Harris, Montana State

Kacey Spink, Idaho State

Tasia Jordan, Idaho State

*Unanimous member of the All-Big Sky first team

2025-26 Big Sky Women’s Basketball All-Conference Second Team

Benthe Versteeg, Sacramento State

Debora dos Santos, Idaho

Kourtney Grossman, Eastern Washington

Ella Gallatin, Eastern Washington

Avery Waddington, Montana

Tatum West, Northern Colorado

2025-26 Big Sky Women’s Basketball All-Conference Honorable Mention

Neenah George, Northern Colorado

Antoniette Emma-Nnopu, Weber State

Rubi Gray, Sacramento State

Kyleigh Brown, Portland State

Heather Baymon, Northern Colorado

2025-26 Big Sky Women’s Basketball All-Defensive Team

Taylee Chirrick, Montana State (DPOY)

Kacey Spink, Idaho State

Ana Pinheiro, Idaho

Benthe Versteeg, Sacramento State

Tatum West, Northern Colorado

