Montana State's Taylee Chirrick earns another Big Sky Conference weekly honor

FARMINGTON, Utah — For the third time this season, Montana State guard Taylee Chirrick has been named Big Sky Conference women's basketball player of the week.

Chirrick, a sophomore from Class C Roberts, earned the honor again on Tuesday after leading the Bobcats to two road wins to open their Big Sky Conference schedule. She totaled 42 points with 15 rebounds and six steals last weekend as MSU opened the league slate with consecutive road wins for the first time since 2010-11.

In an 88-79 victory at Northern Colorado on Thursday, Chirrick finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. She followed that on Saturday with 27 points, five steals and two assists as the Bobcats prevailed 82-65 at Northern Arizona.

For the weekend, Chirrick shot 17 for 31 from the floor, made a pair of 3-pointers and hit 6 of 8 from the foul line. The NAU game was her 10th career game with at least five steals, and her fifth in 13 games this season. She has 50 steals so far in 2025-26 and 163 in her career.

Chirrick was also named Big Sky player of the week on Nov. 25 and Dec. 2.

Chirrick and the Bobcats (9-4 overall, 2-0 Big Sky) open the home portion of their conference schedule on Thursday versus Eastern Washington. They welcome Idaho to Bozeman on Saturday.

