Montana State's Taylee Chirrick earns 4th Big Sky player of the week nod

FARMINGTON, Utah — For the second straight week and the fourth time this season, Montana State guard Taylee Chirrick was named Big Sky Conference women's basketball player of the week.

Chirrick, a sophomore from Class C Roberts, earned the honor again on Tuesday after leading Montana State to a pair of wins last weekend. Chirrick led the Cats in scoring twice, pouring in 24 against Eastern Washington and 23 against Idaho to give her seven 20-point games this season and three in a row.

She also grabbed 15 rebounds (eight against EWU, seven against Idaho) with 10 steals, nine assists and a blocked shot. Chirrick shot 17 for 28 from the floor, including 7 for 11 from 3-point range.

Chirrick was also named Big Sky player of the week on Nov. 25, Dec. 2 and Jan. 6.

Montana State, at 11-4 overall and 4-0 in the league, is the only undefeated team remaining in Big Sky play. The Bobcats welcome rival Montana (3-12, 0-4) to Worthington Arena on Saturday for a 2 p.m. contest as part of a men's and women's Brawl-of-the-Wild doubleheader.

