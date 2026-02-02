Montana State's Taylee Chirrick cracks Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year watch list

Montana State women's basketball player Taylee Chirrick has been named to the midseason edition of the 2026 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year watch list.

The award is presented annually by Her Hoop Stats to the top player from the 26 conferences deemed to be "mid-major." The midseason list was announced Jan. 21.

Entering this week, Chirrick ranks third in the Big Sky Conference in scoring at 18.3 points per game and is seventh in rebounding at 7.2 per game. She ranks sixth with 3.5 assists per contest and is No. 1 in steals at 4.3 per game. Chirrick's 90 steals are the third most in Division I.

On Saturday, Chirrick had a triple double of 31 points, 12 rebounds and 11 steals. It was her second triple double this season and just the third in MSU program history. According to Montana State, Chirrick became the fourth player on record in NCAA women's basketball history to record a triple double with points, rebounds and steals.

Chirrick is a 5-foot-11 sophomore guard from Class C Roberts. Four times this season she has been named Big Sky Conference women's basketball player of the week.

Chirrick is the first player from MSU to be named to the Hammon watch list. This will be the seventh year Her Hoop Stats has presented the award. Harmoni Turner from Harvard won the honor last season.

According to Her Hoop Stats, semifinalists will be announced in February followed by five finalists in early March. The winner will be named around the Final Four.

The other players on the midseason watch list are: Meredith Mayes, Abilene Christian; Kaety L'Amoreaux, Fairfield; Rhema Collins, Florida International; Zahirah Walton, George Mason; Lauren Whittaker, Gonzaga; Peyton McDaniel, James Madison; Sharnecce Currie-Jelks, Murray State; Zanai Barnett-Gay, Navy; Avery Koenen, North Dakota State; Maggie Doogan, Richmond; Brooklyn Meyer, South Dakota State; Jada Wynn, UC Irvine; Nikola Priede, Vermont; and Mia Nicastro, Western Illinois.

The award is named after Becky Hammon, who was a three-time All-American at Colorado State and led the Rams to the Sweet 16 in 1999.

