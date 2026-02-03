Montana State's Taylee Chirrick claims 5th Big Sky women's player of the week honor

FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State guard Taylee Chirrick on Tuesday was named Big Sky Conference women's basketball player of the week.

In two victories last week, Chirrick, a sophomore out of Class C Roberts, scored 43 points with 19 rebounds, seven assists and 16 steals. It marks the fifth time this season that Chirrick has won the award.

Chirrick logged the third triple double in MSU program history — and her second this season — by scoring 31 points with 12 rebounds and 11 steals against Portland State on Saturday. Her 30-plus point triple double was the fourth on record in Division I women's basketball history with rebounds and steals.

In Thursday's win over Sacramento State, Chirrick finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Chirrick's 16 steals in two weekend games moves her into second place nationally at 4.3 steals per game. She is also second in the Big Sky in scoring (18.3 points per game) and seventh with 7.2 rebounds per game.

Chirrick and the Bobcats (16-5, 9-1 Big Sky) are on the road Thursday against Idaho before traveling to play Eastern Washington on Saturday.

