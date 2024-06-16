Montana State's Tayla Moeykens national runner-up in barrel racing at CNFR

(Editor's note: Montana State Athletics release.)

CASPER, Wyo. — Tayla Moeykens captured Reserve National Champion honors in barrel racing for the second straight year and Wyatt Jensen won the short go in tie-down roping as Montana State finished the 2024 CNFR strong on Saturday in Casper.

In her last collegiate competition Moeykens established herself as the most accomplished barrel racer in Bobcat history, tacking on her second second-place national finish to the 2021 national championship.

Moeykens’ performance extended an amazingly consistent run in Casper. During her final week as a college competitor, Moeykens posted three times below 14.00 seconds. Four of the other five were logged by national champion Taycie Matthews of West Alabama.

Freshman Wyatt Jensen’s tie-down roping performance was nearly as effective. His 8.4 seconds in the short go was the fastest run of the week, vaulting him to third in the average.

Bode Spring capped his career by finishing third in the short go and fifth in the average. Jaden Whitman finished ninth overall in steer wrestling.

The Bobcat women finished fourth nationally in 2024, while the men checked in at 11th overall.