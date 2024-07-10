Montana State's Robert Ford III gets professional hoops opportunity in Germany

(Editor's note: Montana State Athletics news release.)

BOZEMAN — Montana State men's basketball star Robert Ford III has signed a professional contract with Würzburg Baskets, the club announced last week.

Würzburg Baskets, located in Würzburg, Germany, plays in Basketball Bundesliga (BBL), the top division in Germany and one of the top leagues in all of Europe.

The two-year contract includes an extension option, according to the team's press release.

"We couldn't be more proud of Robert Ford and his journey to becoming a pro," Montana State head coach Matt Logie said. "An incredible senior year of production and leadership has left an indelible mark on our basketball family and we can't wait to see his journey as a pro unfold from here."

Ford turned in one of the most memorable individual seasons in Bobcat basketball history in 2023-24, leading Montana State to their third straight Big Sky Tournament title and their third straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.

The team captain was named Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year, All-Big Sky First Team, NABC Second Team All-District, and Big Sky All-Defensive Team after averaging 16.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.9 steals per game.

The redshirt senior shot a career-best 48.7% from the floor and 44.0% from beyond the arc, knocking down 84 3-pointers, the sixth-most in a single season in program history.

Ford finished second in the country in steals (100), setting a new school record, and among players listed at 6-foot-3 or shorter, was second in NCAA Division I in rebounding (7.6).

The Portland, Oregon, native was one of five players since 1979 in NCAA Division I with 250+ rebounds and 100+ steals in a season, joining Clyde Drexler (1982-83), Ron Harper (1985-86), James Posey (1998-1999), and Eric Coley (1999-2000). Ford is the only member of that list under 6-foot-5.

The veteran guard saved his biggest games for the biggest moments, and was named Big Sky Tournament MVP after scoring 22 points with nine rebounds, five steals, four assists, and no turnovers in the Cats' 85-70 win over arch-rival Montana in the Big Sky championship game.

For the tournament, Ford averaged 22.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.3 steals, shooting 59.0% from the field and 47.1% from beyond the arc.

Ford tallied ten games with at least 20 points during the year, starting all 35 contests, and made his mark as the most tenacious and clutch player in the Big Sky Conference.

Ford started his career with two seasons at Clackamas Community College (2018-20) before spending two seasons with Idaho State (2020-22). The guard transferred to Montana State prior to the 2022-23 season, averaging 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds off the bench for a team that went 25-10, winning the Big Sky Tournament title and advancing to the NCAA Tournament.

Würzburg Baskets' season starts October 1.