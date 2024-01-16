Montana State's Robert Ford III garners Big Sky Conference co-player of the week accolades

(Editor's note: Montana State Athletics release.)

FARMINGTON, Utah. — Behind a pair of double-doubles that helped lead Montana State to two big home wins this past weekend, Robert Ford III was selected Big Sky men's basketball co-player of the week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Ford, a redshirt senior from Portland, Oregon, averaged 14.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.5 steals across victories over Northern Arizona on Thursday and Northern Colorado on Saturday.

The 6-foot point guard hauled in 24 rebounds over the two games this weekend, and is currently second in NCAA Division I in rebounding among players shorter than 6-foot-3. Ford also tallied seven steals, pushing his season total to 49, which ranks fifth in the country.

On Thursday, Ford poured in 15 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and three steals as Montana State coasted to a 79-50 win over Northern Arizona.

On Saturday, the veteran recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 14 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and four steals in a thrilling 90-81 victory over Northern Colorado to push the Bobcats to a 3-1 mark in conference play.

For the season, Ford is averaging career-highs in nearly every statistical category, including points per game (13.9), rebounds per game (7.9), field goal percentage (44.4%), three-point percentage (39.3%), and steals per game (2.9).

Ford leads the Big Sky in steals (49) and ranks fourth in the Big Sky in rebounding (7.9), tenth in scoring (13.4), sixth in free throw percentage (79.1%), and sixth in minutes (33.1).

Montana State welcomes Montana on Saturday night in the 306th edition of the Brawl of the Wild. Tip is set for 7 p.m. The game will air on MTN, streaming live on ESPN+