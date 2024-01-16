Watch Now
CollegeMontana State Bobcats

Actions

Montana State's Robert Ford III garners Big Sky Conference co-player of the week accolades

RobertFord III.jpg
Montana State Athletics
Montana State's Robert Ford III drives during a game against Northern Colorado on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at Worthington Arena in Bozeman.
RobertFord III.jpg
Posted at 2:38 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 16:38:20-05

(Editor's note: Montana State Athletics release.)

FARMINGTON, Utah. — Behind a pair of double-doubles that helped lead Montana State to two big home wins this past weekend, Robert Ford III was selected Big Sky men's basketball co-player of the week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Ford, a redshirt senior from Portland, Oregon, averaged 14.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.5 steals across victories over Northern Arizona on Thursday and Northern Colorado on Saturday.

The 6-foot point guard hauled in 24 rebounds over the two games this weekend, and is currently second in NCAA Division I in rebounding among players shorter than 6-foot-3. Ford also tallied seven steals, pushing his season total to 49, which ranks fifth in the country.

On Thursday, Ford poured in 15 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and three steals as Montana State coasted to a 79-50 win over Northern Arizona.

On Saturday, the veteran recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 14 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and four steals in a thrilling 90-81 victory over Northern Colorado to push the Bobcats to a 3-1 mark in conference play.

For the season, Ford is averaging career-highs in nearly every statistical category, including points per game (13.9), rebounds per game (7.9), field goal percentage (44.4%), three-point percentage (39.3%), and steals per game (2.9).

Ford leads the Big Sky in steals (49) and ranks fourth in the Big Sky in rebounding (7.9), tenth in scoring (13.4), sixth in free throw percentage (79.1%), and sixth in minutes (33.1).

Montana State welcomes Montana on Saturday night in the 306th edition of the Brawl of the Wild. Tip is set for 7 p.m. The game will air on MTN, streaming live on ESPN+

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state