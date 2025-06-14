Watch Now
Montana State's Rob McManus places 8th in steeplechase finals at NCAA outdoor championships

Montana State's Rob McManus competes in the semifinals of the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
EUGENE, Ore. — Montana State's Rob McManus finished his junior season with a top-10 finish at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

With a personal-best time of 8 minutes, 25.83 seconds, McManus placed eighth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase finals at Hayward Field on Friday to earn first-team All-America status.

James Corrigan of BYU was the national champion with a winning time of 8:16.41, but McManus became just the second four-time All-American in Bobcat history, joining former steeplechase star Duncan Hamilton.

McManus, of Cashmere, Wash., was making his third consecutive appearance at the NCAA outdoor championships, and he improved on his previous two performances when he placed 16th overall in 2023 and 13th last season.

McManus advanced to Friday's finals with a time of 8:34.54 on Wednesday to place fourth in his semifinal heat.

He was one of four entries for Montana State at the national meet and the only one to advance out of the semifinals. The other competitors were Harvey Cramb (1,500 meters), Hailey Coey (long jump) and the women's 4x400-meter relay group of Olivia Lewis, Giulia Gandolfi, Caroline Hawkes and Peyton Garrison.

Coey, a junior from Billings, was making her first appearance at the NCAA championships. She placed 20th in the long jump finals with a mark of 6.00 meters (19 feet, 8¼ inches) on Thursday. Cramb placed 12th in his semifinal heat on Wednesday while the relay team placed seventh in its heat on Thursday.

