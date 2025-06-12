Montana State's Rob McManus makes steeplechase finals at NCAA championships

EUGENE, Ore. — Rob McManus did his part Wednesday to keep the "SteepleU" moniker alive at Montana State.

McManus, a senior from Cashmere, Wash., finished the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8:34.54 to place fourth in his semifinal heat and 11th overall at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships and qualify for the finals in the event.

Rob McManus falls on the last water jump, but still manages to advance to Friday’s Steeplechase final at the NCAA Championship!



They don’t call @MSUBobcatsTFXC Steeple U for nothing! — Meghan Robinson (@megrobs11) June 11, 2025

A three-time All-American, McManus is making his third straight appearance at the NCAA outdoor championships, having finished 16th in the 3,000 steeplechase in 2023 and 13th in 2024 — one spot out of making the finals after being passed in the final moments of last year's semis by teammate Levi Taylor.

Iowa State's Joash Ruto had the fastest time with an 8:22.94 clocking. McManus will compete in the finals on Friday at 6:34 p.m. Mountain time.

Meanwhile, MSU's Harvey Cramb placed 12th out of 12 runners in the second heat of the 1,500 meters, finishing with a time of 3:44.57. Adam Spencer of Wisconsin won the heat and had the day's fastest mark with a time of 3:41.67.

Cramb, a sophomore from Brisbane, Australia, was making his first appearance at the NCAA outdoor championships. He won the Big Sky championship in the 1,500 in Sacramento, Calif., in May.

Montana State continues competition at the NCAA outdoor meet with Hailey Coey in the long jump finals at 6:40 p.m. Mountain time and the women's 4x400-meter relay team of Olivia Lewis, Giulia Gandolfi, Caroline Hawkes and Peyton Garrison running in the prelims at 8:36 Mountain.

