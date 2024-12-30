Montana State's Paul Brott to write another chapter in family's history with NDSU

BILLINGS — Paul Brott is the youngest of three brothers to attend Billings West High School then subsequently play football at Montana State.

Wilson, who finished his playing career in 2018, and Mitch, who wrapped up in 2019, are separated by just a year, helped pave the way for Paul, who is now reaping the benefits of the foundation his brothers helped build during the Choate era.

"I know both of their mentalities. It's a very hard-working place. Keep your head down, grind and go. That's what they told me. 'Keep your mouth shut and just go.' I don't know how much I kept my mouth shut," Paul said. "I've seen what they've done with the place and I'm very proud of them. I get what they worked for. A lot of blood and grueling hours into that. I get the benefits of it, and it's turning into a big thing maybe. We're about to go to Frisco right now and fight for a National Championship."

"A lot of pride. Definitely some jealousy, too," Mitch Brott said. "It's remarkable how much that program has changed over the last five or six years. A lot of pride, though, too."

Wilson and Mitch are separated by just one year, ultimately leading to the creation of a beast in their youngest sibling. Paul is a humble, soft-spoken guy outside of Bobcat Stadium, but he certainly flips a switch inside the lines.

"I feel like I was pretty easy on him. I didn't really harass him too much, but Mitch, I don't know if he can say the same," Wilson Brott said. "He kind of beat up on Paul a little bit and kind of turned him into the tough guy that he is now."

As for January 6th's National Title opponent, it's fitting that it's North Dakota State University. Both Wilson and Mitch had their careers ended in the postseason by the Bison in dominating fashion — not to mention 2023's heart-breaker when NDSU silenced Bobcat Stadium with a game-winning blocked extra point.

"From a personal standpoint I'm excited to see it, just because Mitch and myself never had success against them. I'm hoping I can see Paul change the tides on that," Wilson said.

"We say '1-0.' I haven't even really thought back on the 15-0 record yet, but we have one more game. We won the semis game and everyone is just saying, 'One more game,'" Paul said. "Its definitely great it's against North Dakota State, especially how they finished us last year,."

The Brott family is hoping the fortunes turn in their favor this time around in Frisco as Montana State searches for its first National Championship since 1984.