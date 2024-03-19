Montana State's Matt Logie up for top first-year Division I coaching honor

(Editor's note: Montana State press release.)

BOZEMAN — Montana State head men’s basketball coach Matt Logie has been named a finalist for the Joe B. Hall National Coach of the Year Award, presented by CollegeInsider.com to the top rookie or first-year NCAA Division I head coach.

Logie is in the midst of leading MSU to its third straight NCAA tournament, with the Cats playing Grambling State on Wednesday in a First Four matchup. Montana State owns a 17-17 record after winning the Big Sky Conference tournament championship last week, beating Montana 85-70 in the title tilt.

Logie came to MSU last spring after four seasons as head coach at NCAA Division II Point Loma (2019-23) and eight years at Division III Whitworth (2011-19).

The award is named for longtime Kentucky head coach Joe B. Hall, who led the Wildcats to a 297-100 record and the 1978 national championship. In his first year after replacing legendary Adolph Rupp, Hall led his squad to a 20-8 record and the SEC championship, advancing to the NCAA regional finals. The announcement of this year’s award winner will take place during the NCAA Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona.

2024 JOE B. HALL FINALISTS

Adrian Autry, Syracuse

Chad Boudreau, Western Illinois

Chris Casey, Fairfield

Aaron Fearne, Charlotte

Ross Hodge, North Texas

Bryan Hodgson, Arkansas State

Alan Huss, High Point

Matt Logie, Montana State

Phil Martelli Jr., Bryant

Chris Mudge, Sam Houston

Trevon Saddler, Nicholls

Jim Shaw, Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Duane Simpkins, American

Tony Skinn, George Mason

K.T. Turner, UT Arlington

Sundance Wicks, Green Bay

