Montana State's Marah Dykstra shares Big Sky Conference player of the week award

BOZEMAN — Montana State sophomore Marah Dykstra was named co-Big Sky Conference player of the week for her efforts as the Bobcats swept two road games last weekend at Eastern Washington and Idaho. She shares the honor with Northern Arizona’s Taylor Feldman.

Dykstra averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 81.8% at the free throw line in the two victories. She had her best game at Eastern Washington as the Bobcats knocked off the Big Sky-leading Eagles 62-61 on Thursday.

Against the Eagles, the product of Vancouver, B.C., posted a career-high 21points and registered five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Dykstra connected on 7 of 12 from the floor and 7 of 8 at the line. In MSU’s win at Idaho, she recorded eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal.

In her last five games, Dykstra averaged 13 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 55.6% from the field.

“Marah’s played the last few weeks with patience and aggressiveness,” said MSU coach Tricia Binford. “She is playing smart basketball and has really set the tone for us.”

Binford also announced on Tuesday that guard Dylan Philip and forward Drea Brumfield have been officially ruled out for the season due to injuries. Philip, from Ellensburg, Wash., has not played this season, while Brumfield, who transferred in the offseason from Pepperdine, saw action in four games.

“Dylan and Drea are big pieces of the puzzle and we have missed their presence on the court,” Binford said. “They have been amazing teammates and are invested in our culture. We look forward to them returning for their sophomore seasons healthy and ready to go.”

Montana State hosts Northern Colorado on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Worthington Arena.