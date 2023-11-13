Montana State's Lauren Lindseth nets Big Sky Conference honor

(Editor's note: Montana State news release)

BOZEMAN — For the second time this season Montana State libero Lauren Lindseth has been named Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week. The Great Falls product played an instrumental role as the Bobcats defeated Idaho State and Weber State on the road last weekend to move into a second-place tie in the league standings.

Lindseth posted 41 digs, averaging 5.13 per set over the course of the two matches, well over her season average of 3.88 saves per contest. She recorded 10 digs as MSU swept Idaho State in Reed Gym and backed that effort with 31 saves as the Bobcats reverse swept Weber State. Lindseth notched 10 digs in the pivotal third set to spark MSU to its third consecutive win in Swenson Gym.

In addition, Lindseth also tallied eight assists on the weekend, averaging 1.00 per set.

Montana State hosts Big Sky-leading Sacramento State on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Shroyer Gym.