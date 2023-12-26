Montana State's Katelynn Limardo nets Big Sky Conference honor

(Editor's note: Montana State University news release)

BOZEMAN — Montana State senior Katelynn Limardo has been named Big Sky Conference Player of the Week for her effort in MSU’s win over North Texas on Thursday night in Worthington Arena, the league office announced on Friday afternoon.

Limardo, a 6-0 guard from Silver City, N.M. scored a career-high 25 points as the Bobcats defeated the Mean Green 71-58. North Texas was the American Athletic Conference’s top team heading into its meeting with Montana State. The loss snapped the Mean Green’s eight-game winning streak.

For the game, Limardo connected on seven-of-11 from the field, including five-of-nine from beyond the arc. She also went six-of-seven from the free throw line, grabbed a team-best six rebounds, tallied three steals, and dished out two assists.

“KJ is impacting every area of the stat sheet,” said MSU head coach Tricia Binford. “Her ability to get to the free throw line, play off the bounce, post up, and hit the three-ball are all clicking for her. She is also putting out tremendous energy on the defensive end, and to be able to produce the same energy on the offensive end is pretty remarkable.”

In her last two outings, which includes a 64-55 win over Wyoming on Dec. 17, Limardo averaged 18.5 points and six rebounds per game. In addition, she totaled six steals and two assists, while shooting 52.9% from the field, 60-% from long distance and 76.5% (13-17) from the free throw line.