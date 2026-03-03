Montana State's Jed Miller, Taylee Chirrick sweep Big Sky player of the week honors

FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State's Jed Miller and Taylee Chirrick swept the Big Sky Conference men's and women's player of the week awards, the league announced Tuesday.

Miller led Montana State to three wins in five days to close the regular season, averaging 18.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game against Portland State, Sacramento State, and Northern Arizona. Miller ranked second in the Big Sky in rebounds and assists during the final week of the regular season.

Miller's strongest performance of the week came during the Cats' 84-69 win over the Vikings on Feb. 26, when he tallied 25 points, nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block. His efforts helped Montana State earn three-straight double-digit victories to clinch the No. 2 seed in the Big Sky tournament.

Chirrick, meanwhile, led the Bobcats to three wins in five days, including two on the road, by scoring 52 points and grabbing 23 rebounds. She also dished out three assists and blocked two shots, but Chirrick made history by piling up 11 steals to forge a tie for the Montana State and Big Sky Conference single-season steals record with 124.

She caught former Bobcat guard Liz Holz, whose 124 steals in 1988-89 held up for 37 years.

The Big Sky Conference postseason tournament tips off Saturday in Boise, Idaho.