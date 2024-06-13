Montana State's Jaden Whitman leads in third round of steer wrestling at CNFR

(Editor's note: Montana State Athletics release.)

CASPER, Wyo — Montana State’s Jaden Whitman posted his fastest time of the season and the second-best of the 2024 College National Finals Rodeo steer wrestling competition Wednesday, and his 3.8 score put him to the lead at the midway mark of the third round.

Whitman’s run punctuated a night of solid performances by Bobcat cowboys and cowgirls. His run gives him a total of 16.2 seconds on three head, trailing Utah Valley’s Sam Carson (13.2) and Trisyn Kalawai’a of Northwest Oklahoma (15.5) entering Saturday’s championship round.

MSU’s Trav Johnson is among the 21 who will complete their third round Thursday and Friday.

A pair of Bobcat tie-down ropers also performed well on Wednesday. Wyatt Jensen’s 9.3 is third in the third round of tie-down, while Bode Spring marked a 10.4, sixth in the go.

Among those who have completed three rounds, Jensen stands in third place while Spring is one spot behind.

Also on Wednesday, Meghan McGinley posted a 2.6 in breakaway roping, ninth in the third go, while Jessica Stevens’ 7.5 in goat tying is 11th.

The competition continues Thursday and Friday, with the championship go-round slated for Saturday.