BOZEMAN — The College National Finals Rodeo begins Sunday with 16 Montana State athletes competing between the men's and women's teams.

Coach Kyle Whitaker said this is the most complete team he's sent to the championships thus far.

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Montana State's Faith Marshall, Wyatt Jensen confident in return to College National Finals Rodeo

One of those competitors is Faith Marshall, who is familiar with the event after competing in last year's CNFR, as well.

"I think it's really going to help because now that I kind of know the system and how the week's going to go, I have a little bit more confidence going in," Marshall said. "And less nerves, so I'm really excited."

Marshall also said the competition from the Big Sky Region this season has prepared her for this stage.

"Our region is so tough, so it does prep us a lot for the competition we are going to see," Marshall said. "So I am just trying to treat it like any other regional rodeo."

Marshall's teammate on the men's side, Wyatt Jensen, is also no stranger to Casper, Wyo.

"It's awesome," Jensen said. "I love the CNFR. This will be my third trip over there, so I feel pretty prepared to go down there."

That love was evident by the large CNFR logo on Jensen's sweatshirt.

His mindset for this time around is different from the other years.

"I did fairly well for a freshman down there in the calf roping," Jensen said. "And last year it definitely didn't go my way, but that's rodeo. It's going to go more not your way than your way."

Jensen is treating this year as a clean slate.

"Everybody has an even chance," Jensen. "So (I) just believe in what I've been practicing for (with) the coaches, what we've been working for, and I feel pretty prepared now that I've been there a couple of times and can just relax and go have fun."

The CNFR gives Marshall the chance to reach for a lifelong dream of hers.

"My goal has always been to be a national champion," Marshall said. "High school, college, that hasn't changed."

That goal feels closer with the team Montana State has this season.

"I feel like this is such a strong team and we have some really great girls who already have been (there)," Marshall said. "And that would be the cherry on top to have a team finish in first place."

Jensen echoed this sentiment.

"When we write down our goals in the fall, College Finals, national champions, they're always on our goal list," Jensen said. "So we're always striving for that, and it would just mean the world to all of us."

Both Marshall and Jensen will begin Monday, with Marshall competing in goat tying and barrel racing, and Jensen competing in tie down roping and team roping.