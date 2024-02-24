Montana State's Colby Wilson, Nicola Paletti claim gold at Big Sky Indoor Championships

(Editor's note: Montana State Athletics release.)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nicola Paletti's win in the heptathlon and Colby Wilson's win in the pole vault highlighted a packed day of action at the Big Sky Indoor Track & Field Championships on Friday.

Wilson set a new indoor Big Sky Championship meet record and Paletti joined with Thursday's pentathlon winner Shelby Schweyen to become the first pair of Bobcat athletes in program history to sweep the conference's multi-event competitions.

Wilson already owned the Big Sky Conference record in the indoor pole vault but hadn't tasted a gold medal since winning the Big Sky indoor title in 2022—until Friday, when the senior from Olympia, Washington, cleared 17-06.25 (5.34m) to grab the top spot on the podium.

Earlier in the day, Paletti cruised through the 60 meter hurdles, pole vault, and 1,000 meter run to snag gold in the men's heptathlon, scoring 5,353 points. The junior from Bolzano, Italy, is the first Bobcat Big Sky champion in the indoor heptathlon since 2017.

"Nicola and Colby both performed so well under the pressure of being favorites in their events, which can be really difficult," MSU coach Lyle Weese said. "They were both composed, and that was great to see."