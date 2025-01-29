Montana State's Brendan Hall lands invite to 2025 NFL Scouting Combine

BOZEMAN — Montana State punter and kickoff specialist Brendan Hall has received an invitation to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Hall spent the past two seasons at Montana State after transferring from Southern Methodist. MSU announced Hall's Combine invitation via social media, and Hall indicated with a post on X that he will participate.

One of the top overall specialists in the country is heading to Indianapolis ‼️



Congrats @brendanhall_93 on your invite to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine! pic.twitter.com/qqDYcfj2Ui — Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) January 28, 2025

Utilizing his 6-foot-9, 235-pound frame, Hall averaged 45.8 yards on 44 punts, forcing 15 fair catches with 21 pins inside the 20-yard line in 2024. He produced touchbacks on 96 of 114 kickoffs. He earned second-team All-Big Sky Conference accolades.

Hall, from Springtown, Texas, was a first-team All-Big Sky punter in 2023 and was named to various All-America teams.

This year's NFL Scouting Combine will be held Feb. 27 to March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

