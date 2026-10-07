Montana State women's basketball tunes up with Blue and Gold scrimmage

BOZEMAN — Montana State fans headed to the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Tuesday night to get a look at the newest Bobcats women's basketball squad.

Taylee Chirrick, Madison O'Connor and Brianne Bailey led the Bobcats in scoring.

Watch the recap here:

Montana State women's basketball opens up 2026-27 season with scrimmage

Dylan Philip made her return from last season's injury, and expressed her excitement to be back with her teammates.

Former Bobcat Esmeralda Morales returned to the court as the leader of the scout team in her first season as a graduate assistant.