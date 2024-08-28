Montana State women's basketball adds ex-Carroll standout Maddie Geritz as grad assistant

(Editor's note: Montana State Athletics release.)

BOZEMAN — Former Carroll College women’s basketball standout Maddie Geritz has joined the Montana State women’s program as a graduate assistant, announced Bobcat head coach Tricia Binford on Wednesday.

Geritz, who completed her career with the Saints last winter, spent five seasons in Helena, playing in 122 games. The 6-foot-2 forward from Boise, Idaho, recorded 946 points and pulled down 476 rebounds as Carroll College won three regular-season Frontier Conference titles. Geritz’s tenure with the Saints concluded with a final four appearance at the 2023 NAIA tournament.

“We’re excited to have Maddie as part of our women’s basketball coaching staff,” Binford said. “She comes from an outstanding program that has had a lot of success. Maddie is a servant leader, a winner, a champion, and some who really invests her time in others. Her selfless nature really matches our program’s core values.”

Off the court, Geritz was heavily involved in student-athlete life serving as vice chair of the NAIA Association of Student-Athletes. She was also president of the Carroll College Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

Geritz earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary and special education last spring. She was a four-time All-Frontier Conference Academic selection.

