Montana State women win at NAU, now sit alone in first place atop Big Sky

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Esmeralda Morales scored 30 points Saturday to lead Montana State to an 87-81 victory over Northern Arizona in a battle of Big Sky Conference unbeatens.

Morales shot 9 for 17 from the floor, hit four 3-pointers and had five rebounds and five assists for the Bobcats, who are now 14-2 overall, 4-0 in the Big Sky and now sit alone atop the league standings.

NAU, coached by Havre native Loree Payne, are now 12-5 overall and 3-1 in the Big Sky.

The Bobcats trailed 22-11 after the first quarter but erupted for 54 points between the second and third quarters to eventually build a 73-60 lead in the fourth. Morales was the catalyst, combining to score 20 points in the second and third periods.

NAU thrice pared its deficit to five points in the fourth but got no closer.

Dylan Philip added 15 points for Montana State, shooting 3 for 3 from the arc. Katelynn Martin had 15 points and five rebounds while Marah Dykstra contributed 10 points and eight boards for the Bobcats.

MSU made 11 of 20 from 3-point range and shot 41.4% for the game. The Cats had 17 assists on 29 field goals.

Sophie Glancey's 21 points and 13 rebounds paced the Lumberjacks. Taylor Feldman had 20 points before fouling out. Nyah Moran added 19 points while former Bobcat Leia Beattie chipped in 12 for NAU.

Montana State, which has now won seven straight games, returns home next week to face Idaho State on Thursday and Weber State on Saturday.

