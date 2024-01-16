Montana State women to forge on without injured Forsyth grad Lindsey Hein

(Editor's note: Montana State Athletics release.)

BOZEMAN — Montana State sophomore center Lindsey Hein of Forsyth is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a foot injury, announced Bobcats coach Tricia Binford.

Hein was averaging 3.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 11.8 minutes per game. In addition, she was shooting 46.4% from the field and 75% from the free throw line. Hein recorded a season-best 11 points in MSU's win over Wyoming and hauled down a season-high five rebounds against North Dakota State.

"Lindsey was just starting to turn the corner and was playing great" Binford said. "She had done everything in her power to get back on the court from a previous injury. We are just devastated for her. The team and staff will be here for her as she goes through the healing process."

Hein is the second Bobcat post player sidelined for the season, along with Lexi Deden. The Bobcats host Montana in the first Brawl of the Wild matchup of the 2023-24 season on Saturday at 2 p.m.